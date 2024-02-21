Partnership Tops Out 509-Unit Residences at The Wynwood Plaza in Miami

MIAMI — Co-developers L&L Holding Co. and Oak Row Equities, along with project partner Shorenstein Properties and capital partner Claure Group, have topped out the Residences at The Wynwood Plaza, a 509-unit apartment development in Miami. The property serves as the multifamily component of Wynwood Plaza, a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use development underway in the city’s Wynwood district.

Designed by Gensler, Residences at The Wynwood Plaza will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, modern appliances, high-end finishes and flexible layouts. Amenities will include 32,000 square feet of retail space, multiple connected rooftops, a multi-purpose sports court, two outdoor pools, sauna, hot tub, cold plunge pool, coworking spaces, private phone rooms, game lounge and a modern fitness center. Urban planning firm Field Operations designed the property’s 26,000-square-foot public plaza.

L&L Holding and Oak Row plan to begin welcoming residents in 2025. The duo also topped off on Wynwood Plaza’s 12-story office tower in September 2023.