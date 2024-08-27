Partnership Tops Out $650M Mixed-Use Redevelopment Project in White Plains, New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A partnership between The Cappelli Organization, RXR and Korman Communities has topped out AVE Hamilton Green, a $650 million mixed-use redevelopment project in White Plains, a northern suburb of New York City. The project team is converting the former White Plains Mall into a destination that will feature 860 residential units across four buildings, as well as 55,000 square feet of open public space and 39,000 square feet of commercial space. Residential units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include an indoor pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, a golf simulator, gaming lounge, outdoor grilling stations and a pet spa. The development, which will also have 78 affordable housing units and onsite parking, will be completed in phases over the remainder of 2024 and 2025.