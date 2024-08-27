Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AVE-Hamilton-Green-White-Plains
The site of AVE Hamilton Green, which is a redevelopment of the former White Plains Mall, is located three blocks from the local train station, which also recently underwent a significant renovation.
DevelopmentMixed-UseNew YorkNortheast

Partnership Tops Out $650M Mixed-Use Redevelopment Project in White Plains, New York

by Taylor Williams

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A partnership between The Cappelli Organization, RXR and Korman Communities has topped out AVE Hamilton Green, a $650 million mixed-use redevelopment project in White Plains, a northern suburb of New York City. The project team is converting the former White Plains Mall into a destination that will feature 860 residential units across four buildings, as well as 55,000 square feet of open public space and 39,000 square feet of commercial space. Residential units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include an indoor pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, a golf simulator, gaming lounge, outdoor grilling stations and a pet spa. The development, which will also have 78 affordable housing units and onsite parking, will be completed in phases over the remainder of 2024 and 2025.

You may also like

TCC, Daiwa House Begin Construction on 1.3 MSF...

Palladium USA Breaks Ground on $79M Multifamily Project...

Lynd Group Nears Completion of 360-Unit Potranco Commons...

Katz & Associates Arranges $7.6 Million Sale of...

Day Pitney LLP Signs 56,000 SF Office Lease...

Frontage Laboratories Inks 46,300 SF Life Sciences Lease...

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges Sale of 30,000 SF...

IndiCap, Invesco Real Estate Complete 1 MSF Phase...

Topgolf to Open First Iowa Location in West...