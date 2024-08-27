Partnership Tops Out First Residential Tower at $5B Centennial Yards Development in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Centennial Yards Co., a partnership between an affiliate of CIM Group and a group led by Tony Ressler, has topped off the first residential tower located within the $5 billion Centennial Yards development in downtown Atlanta. Dubbed The Mitchell and designed by TVS Architecture + Design and Goode Van Slyke Architects (GVSA), the building totals 19 stories and will feature 304 apartment units with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

Amenities will include a pool with an event lawn and grilling stations, coworking spaces, a dog run and pet spa, fitness center and 16,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Construction is scheduled for completion next year, with move-ins expected to begin in summer 2025.

The Mitchell is situated across from a planned Sports and Entertainment District that will offer 470,000 square feet of entertainment, retail, restaurant and hospitality space. Cosm recently announced plans to open a 70,000-square-foot immersive entertainment venue at the district.

Upon completion, Centennial Yards will span 50 acres and total 8 million square feet of commercial and residential space. Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena shadow anchor the development, which is located with proximity to Centennial Olympic Park and downtown Atlanta attractions including the Georgia Aquarium. Centennial Yards Co. plans to complete vertical construction on a 19-story, 292-room boutique hotel at the development later this year.