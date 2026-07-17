Friday, July 17, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AVE-Horsham
A groundbreaking ceremony for AVE Horsham, a new multifamily project on the northern outskirts of Philadelphia, took place in early May.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvania

Partnership Underway on 274-Unit Multifamily Project in Horsham, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

HORSHAM, PA. — A partnership between Pennsylvania-based Korman Communities, New York City-based RXR, Japanese asset manager Chuo Nittochi, Goodman Properties and CBG Building Co. is underway on construction of a 274-unit multifamily project in Horsham, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. Known as AVE Horsham, the property will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, coworking space, meeting rooms, game room and a golf simulator. Completion is slated for early 2028.

You may also like

Partnership to Develop 265-Unit Multifamily Project in Uptown...

Eastham Capital Sells 200-Unit Apartment Complex in Humble,...

JLL Negotiates $54.3M Sale of Retail Center in...

Nicholas & Associates to Build 263-Unit Luxury Apartment...

Caddell Construction Opens New Office in Columbus, Ohio

Joint Venture to Develop 149-Unit Apartment Building in...

Northmarq Arranges $35M in Acquisition Financing for Long...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $56.6M Refinancing of Luxury...

NewPoint Provides $34.6M Loan for Hotel-to-Multifamily Conversion Project...