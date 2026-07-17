Partnership Underway on 274-Unit Multifamily Project in Horsham, Pennsylvania

HORSHAM, PA. — A partnership between Pennsylvania-based Korman Communities, New York City-based RXR, Japanese asset manager Chuo Nittochi, Goodman Properties and CBG Building Co. is underway on construction of a 274-unit multifamily project in Horsham, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. Known as AVE Horsham, the property will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, coworking space, meeting rooms, game room and a golf simulator. Completion is slated for early 2028.