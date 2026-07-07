Partnership Underway on 320-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership led by L+M Development Partners is underway on construction of a 320-unit affordable housing project in the Rockaway area of Queens. The project will be known as Building D within the 116-acre Arverne East waterfront development and will house 230 rental units and 90 for-sale units, as well as indoor and outdoor amenity spaces. Information on rent restrictions was not disclosed. Other project partners include Urbane Development, The Bluestone Organization, Mega Group Development, Triangle Equities Development Co., New York State Homes and Community Renewal, the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development and the New York City Housing Development Corp.