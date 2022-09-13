Partnership Underway on 58-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Maple Grove, Minnesota

Posted on by in Build-to-Rent, Development, Midwest, Minnesota

The homes at Edgewater on Cook Lake will average 2,277 square feet each.

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — A partnership between PCCP, Sotarra and The Excelsior Group is underway on the development of Edgewater on Cook Lake in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove. The project will consist of 58 single-family build-to-rent units averaging 2,277 square feet each. Residents will have access to a clubhouse, business center, pool and grilling station. Each of the homes will have an attached two-car garage. Completion is slated for February 2023.

Sotarra is a full-service real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and redevelopment of land, office and residential properties throughout the Midwest. Sotarra will co-develop the project with The Excelsior Group, a Twin Cities-based multifamily developer. PCCP is a real estate finance and investment management firm. RT Residential is the general contractor and Lincoln Property Co. will manage the property.