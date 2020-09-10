Partnership Underway on 89-Unit Wonder Lofts Multifamily Project in Hoboken

HOBOKEN, N.J. — A partnership between New Jersey-based Prism Capital Partners, Angelo, Gordon & Co. and Parkwood Development Co. is underway on construction of Wonder Lofts, a multifamily project in Hoboken that will add 83 for-sale units and six rental units to the local supply. The project is a redevelopment of the former Wonder Bread factory and bakery that was built in 1909. Wonder Lofts will offer 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space, including a fitness center, meeting and media rooms, lounges, kitchens and entertainment areas. The development team expects to open the sales office in March 2021 and to deliver the first units in June.