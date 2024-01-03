Partnership Underway on 939,612 SF Spec Industrial Project in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — A partnership between two California-based firms, PCCP LLC and Panattoni Development, along with Hunt Cos., is underway on construction of a 939,612-square-foot speculative industrial project in El Paso. Project Grande, which represents the first phase of a larger, 1.8 million-square-foot development, will consist of two buildings on a 45-acre site at the southeast corner of Pellicano Drive and Aircoupe Way on the city’s east side. Features of the rear-load and cross-dock buildings will include 36- to 40-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems and ample trailer parking. Completion of Phase I, which is 50 percent preleased, is slated for the second half of the year.