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11-Bryant-Park-Plaza-Manhattan
The building known as 11 Bryant Park Plaza is located at 114 W. 41st St. and was recently rebranded to carry the name of the adjacent park.
DevelopmentNew YorkNortheastOffice

Partnership Underway on Renovation of 22-Story Office Building in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between A.M. Property Holding Corp., Axonic Capital and Platinum Properties is underway on the renovation of 11 Bryant Park Plaza, a 22-story office building in Midtown Manhattan. Designed by Spectorgroup, the renovation will involve the upgrading of existing office suites and the repositioning of upper-level floors to feature tenant amenities. The project team will also upgrade the lobby and elevators. Demolition work on the building’s top two floors is nearly complete, and renovations will be delivered in phases over of the second half of this year and early next year.

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