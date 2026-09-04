Partnership Underway on Seniors Housing Project in East Brunswick, New Jersey

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A joint venture between National Development and an affiliate of Benchmark Senior Living is underway on construction of a new seniors housing project in East Brunswick, located in Central New Jersey. Benchmark at East Brunswick will total 87 units and 100 beds for assisted living and memory care residents. Amenities will include multiple dining venues, a theater, fitness center, salon and outdoor spaces. JLL arranged $35.1 million in construction financing for the project, which is expected to be complete in 2028.