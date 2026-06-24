Wednesday, June 24, 2026
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1920-Turnbull-The-Bronx
The 22-story building at 1920 Turnbull Ave. in The Bronx will be the first of two planned buildings, with Phase II set to add 207 additional affordable apartments, 15 percent of which will be designated as permanent supportive housing. Phase II work is expected to commence within the next 12 months pending city approvals.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Partnership Unveils Plans for $170M Affordable, Supportive Housing Project in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between local owner-operator Gilbane Development Co., Strada Development LLC and the Center for Urban Community Services (CUCS) has unveiled plans for a $170 million affordable and supportive housing project in The Bronx. Designed by Magnusson Architecture and Planning PC and known as 1920 Turnbull, the 22-story building will be located in the borough’s Castle Hill/Soundview submarket and will house 228 affordable housing units, including 137 permanent supportive housing units for formerly homeless individuals and families. CUCS will operate a 3,500-square-foot office within 1920 Turnbull to facilitate residents’ access to onsite social support services such as case management, behavioral health support, benefits assistance, employment services and connections to community resources. Additional amenities will include outdoor recreation space, a fitness room, community room and onsite laundry facilities. Site remediation and a groundbreaking are scheduled to take place in the coming weeks, with completion slated for 2029.

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