REBusinessOnline

Partnership Unveils Plans for Finery Mixed-Use Development in Nashville’s Wedgewood Houston District

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Southeast, Tennessee

The Finery will span more than 700,000 square feet and include 383 apartments and T3 Wedgewood Houston, a 200,000-square-foot mass-timber office and retail building.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Hines and Cresset Real Estate Partners have announced plans for The Finery, a mixed-use development in Nashville’s Wedgewood Houston district. The property will span more than 700,000 square feet and include 383 apartments and T3 Wedgewood Houston, a 200,000-square-foot mass-timber office and retail building. The Nashville creative office building will be the 16th T3-branded building for Hines. The Finery will include restaurants, cafes, stores, fitness options and outdoor gathering spaces, and T3 Wedgewood Houston will feature private tenant outdoor balconies, shared conference space, a fitness center, bike storage and end-of-trip facilities. The overall project broke ground last summer and is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  