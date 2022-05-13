Partnership Unveils Plans for Finery Mixed-Use Development in Nashville’s Wedgewood Houston District

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Southeast, Tennessee

The Finery will span more than 700,000 square feet and include 383 apartments and T3 Wedgewood Houston, a 200,000-square-foot mass-timber office and retail building.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Hines and Cresset Real Estate Partners have announced plans for The Finery, a mixed-use development in Nashville’s Wedgewood Houston district. The property will span more than 700,000 square feet and include 383 apartments and T3 Wedgewood Houston, a 200,000-square-foot mass-timber office and retail building. The Nashville creative office building will be the 16th T3-branded building for Hines. The Finery will include restaurants, cafes, stores, fitness options and outdoor gathering spaces, and T3 Wedgewood Houston will feature private tenant outdoor balconies, shared conference space, a fitness center, bike storage and end-of-trip facilities. The overall project broke ground last summer and is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023.