Partnership Unveils Plans for Mixed-Use Project in Chicago’s Streeterville Neighborhood

The yet-to-be-named project will feature 248 luxury apartment units, 40,000 square feet of office space and 8,000 square feet of retail space.

CHICAGO — A partnership between Mavrek Development, GW Properties and Luxury Living Chicago Realty has unveiled plans to develop a mixed-use project in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood. Plans call for 248 luxury apartment units, 40,000 square feet of office space and 8,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a fitness center, outdoor pool, coworking lounge and package service. Both apartment renters and office tenants will have access to the amenities. The project will replace a parking garage. Demolition is expected to begin this summer with groundbreaking scheduled by the end of the year. The office portion is expected to be ready for tenant buildouts in the third quarter of 2023, with the residential units slated for completion in early 2024. NORR is the project architect.

