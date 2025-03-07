Partnership Unveils Plans for Redevelopment of Terminal 5 at JFK International Airport

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between airline JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and aviation facilities and operations manager Fraport USA has unveiled plans for the redevelopment of Terminal 5 at JFK International Airport in New York City. The redevelopment, which is part of larger $19 billion overhaul of the airport, will include the addition of more than 40 new concessions and new amenities, such as art installations. The project team will also redesign the center concourse to pay homage to New York parks via greenery, benches and concrete chess tables. The redesigned center concourse will also feature a dedicated space for pop-up experiences, interactive events and live performances. The first new concessions are expected to open throughout 2025, with terminal improvements slated for full completion by the end of 2026. Today, about 165 JetBlue flights and 35,000 travelers pass through Terminal 5, which opened in 2008 and was expanded in 2014. The project follows the redevelopment of Terminal 6, which carries a price tag of $4.2 billion.