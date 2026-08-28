Parts Town Unlimited Signs 538,450 SF Industrial Lease in Pendergrass, Georgia

PENDERGRASS, GA. — Parts Town Unlimited has signed a 538,450-square-foot, full-building lease at Jackson 85 North Business Park in Pendergrass, about 57 miles northeast of Atlanta via I-85. The owner is a joint venture between affiliates Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) and CBRE Investment Management, which is acting as a landlord on behalf of a fund it manages. Parts Town Unlimited is a global parent company and distributor of original equipment manufacturer replacement parts for the food service, residential appliance and HVAC industries. The firm will move into Building One by the end of the year. The facility will be the company’s largest fulfillment center to date, according to TCC.

Phase I of Jackson 85 North features two speculative warehouse buildings totaling more than 1.5 million square feet across 215 acres. Both cross-dock warehouses include 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot concrete truck courts, abundant trailer and car parking spaces, more than 290 dock door positions, four drive-in ramps and a 3,900-square-foot air-conditioned office area. The buildings also feature a roofing system that can accommodate future solar panels, ample electrical service and an ESFR fire protection system.