Party City to Relocate Corporate Headquarters to Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey

Signature Acquisitions purchased 100 Tice Boulevard in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, in 2019.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. — Accessories retailer Party City will relocate its corporate headquarters to 100 Tice Boulevard, a 208,911-square-foot office building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Woodcliff Lake. The company is consolidating its current headquarters offices in Rockaway and Elmsford, New York, into one location beginning next year. Ben Brenner of Cushman & Wakefield and Harlan Hollander of Savills represented Party City in the lease negotiations. Joe Sarno Sr., Jon Meisel and Jeff Babikian of CBRE represented the landlord, Signature Acquisitions.

