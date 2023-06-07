Pasadena Child Development Associates Leases 16,163 SF Medical Office Space in Pasadena, California

PASADENA, CALIF. — Pasadena Child Development Associates (PCDA) has leased 16,163 square feet of office and medical office space in Pasadena.

The lease encompasses two adjacent buildings, one located at 790 East Green St. and the other at 118 South Oak Knoll Ave. Both buildings are located in Pasadena’s Central Business District.

The East Green space is an 8,027-square-foot office medical building. The Oak Knoll space is a two-story office building covering 8,136 square feet.

Tina LaMonica of NAI Capital Commercial represented the tenant in the lease transactions.