Passco Acquires 200-Unit Multifamily Community in Northern Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

Communal amenities at The Preserve at Catons Crossing include a fitness center, spa, pool, playground, basketball court, business center and a clubhouse.

WOODBRIDGE, VA. — Passco Cos. has acquired The Preserve at Catons Crossing, a 200-unit multifamily community in Woodbridge. The property offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans, which were 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. Communal amenities include a fitness center, spa, pool, playground, basketball court, business center and a clubhouse. The complex was built in 2010 and is situated at 2760 Green Ash Loop, 26 miles southwest of downtown Washington, D.C. Chris Black and Caleb Marten of KeyBank Real Estate Capital originated acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.