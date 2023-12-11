Passco Acquires 278-Unit Cortona at Forest Park Apartment Complex in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Passco Cos. has acquired Cortona at Forest Park, a 278-unit apartment complex in St. Louis. The purchase price was undisclosed. Built in 2014, the Class A community is situated near Forest Park and the Central West End neighborhood. The five-story property is 93 percent leased. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and pet spa. Kevin Girard, Mark Stern and Zach Kaufman of JLL represented the seller, Invesco Real Estate. Caleb Marten of KeyBank Real Estate Capital arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Passco. With this transaction, Passco has surpassed $4 billion in assets under management, with $250 million designated in the Midwest region.