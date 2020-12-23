REBusinessOnline

Passco Acquires 338-Unit Lenox Overlook Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

TruNorth-at-Bulverde-San-Antonio

Passco has rebranded the 338-unit Lenox Overlook Apartments in San Antonio as TruNorth at Bulverde.

SAN ANTONIO — California-based investment firm Passco Cos. has acquired Lenox Overlook, a 338-unit apartment community in north-central San Antonio. Built in 2019, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom residences averaging 861 square feet. Units are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Communal amenities include a pool with a sundeck and swim-up bar, indoor and outdoor fitness centers, a dog park with a wash station, clubhouse with billiards and TVs and a business center. Patton Jones of Newmark represented Passco in the transaction. The seller and developer was Austin-based Oden Hughes. Caleb Marten of KeyBank Real Estate Capital arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Passco, which has also rebranded the community as TruNorth at Bulverde.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  