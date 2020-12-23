Passco Acquires 338-Unit Lenox Overlook Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Passco has rebranded the 338-unit Lenox Overlook Apartments in San Antonio as TruNorth at Bulverde.

SAN ANTONIO — California-based investment firm Passco Cos. has acquired Lenox Overlook, a 338-unit apartment community in north-central San Antonio. Built in 2019, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom residences averaging 861 square feet. Units are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Communal amenities include a pool with a sundeck and swim-up bar, indoor and outdoor fitness centers, a dog park with a wash station, clubhouse with billiards and TVs and a business center. Patton Jones of Newmark represented Passco in the transaction. The seller and developer was Austin-based Oden Hughes. Caleb Marten of KeyBank Real Estate Capital arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Passco, which has also rebranded the community as TruNorth at Bulverde.