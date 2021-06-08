Passco Acquires 345-Unit Apartment Complex in Suburban St. Louis for $98M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Watermark at Chesterfield Village will be rebranded as The PARQ at Chesterfield.

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Passco Cos. has acquired a 345-unit apartment complex in Chesterfield for $98 million. Watermark Residential was the seller. Passco will rebrand the community, previously named Watermark at Chesterfield Village, as The PARQ at Chesterfield. The property is located at 16300 Lydia Hill Drive in suburban St. Louis. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, Starbucks coffee bar, firepit area, dog wash and 24-hour package pickup. Units range in size from one-bedroom to three-bedroom floor plans. Caleb Marten of KeyBank Real Estate Capital’s Commercial Mortgage Group arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Passco.