Passco Acquires Harrison at Braselton Apartments in Buford, Georgia for $69M

Built in 2019, The Harrison at Braselton offers community amenities such as a clubhouse, resident lounge, fitness center, outdoor lounge with fireplace and TV, pool, sundeck, two poolside grilling stations, package lockers, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a bark park and dog wash station.

BUFORD, GA. — Passco Cos. has acquired The Harrison at Braselton, a 248-unit apartment community in Buford, for $69 million. Claret Communities and The Ardent Cos. were the sellers. Transwestern Real Estate Services was the broker.

Built in 2019, The Harrison at Braselton offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open-style floor plans, kitchen islands with bar seating, wood-style plank flooring and built-in desks topped with granite. The property was 97.9 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Located at 1500 Noble Vines Drive, the apartment property is situated about 42.1 miles north from downtown Atlanta and approximately 20.2 miles from Duluth.

These properties include the Mill at New Holland, a 284-unit community in Gainesville, Ga.; The PARQ at Chesterfield, a 345-unit community in Chesterfield, Mo.; The Fitzroy at Chenal, a 294-unit community in Little Rock, Ark.; Altis Promenade, a 338-unit community in Tampa, Fla.; and The Collins, a 272-unit community in Covington, La.

Passco Cos. is an Irvine, Calif.-based developer and investor of multifamily and commercial properties. The firm has acquired six other apartment properties totaling 1,781 units over the past six months.