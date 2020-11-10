Passco Acquires Multifamily Community in Metro Tampa for $76.4M

Communal amenities at Tapestry at Cypress Creek include a saltwater pool, clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, club room and a dog park.

LAND O’ LAKES, FLA. — Passco Cos. has acquired Tapestry Cypress Creek, a 341-unit multifamily community in Land O’ Lakes, for $76.4 million. The property, which was delivered in 2019, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Unit interiors feature granite countertops, hurricane-impact windows, screened-in patios and balconies, washers and dryers, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Communal amenities include a saltwater pool, clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, club room and a dog park. The community is located at 2300 Tapestry Park Drive, 20 miles north of downtown Tampa.

Patrick Dufour, Ryan Crowley, Andrew Visnick and Pibu Aulakh of Newmark represented the seller, Arlington Properties, in the transaction. Caleb Marten of KeyBank Real Estate Capital’s Commercial Mortgage Group originated acquisition financing on behalf of Passco.