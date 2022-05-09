REBusinessOnline

Passco Acquires Two Louisiana Apartment Communities Totaling 602 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Louisiana, Multifamily, Southeast

The properties include the 330-unit Canal 1535 in downtown New Orleans and the 272-unit Sawgrass Point (pictured) in the Baton Rouge submarket of Gonzales, La.

NEW ORLEANS AND GONZALES, LA. — California-based Passco Cos. has purchased two apartment communities in Louisiana totaling 602 units in two separate transactions. The properties include the 330-unit Canal 1535 in downtown New Orleans and the 272-unit Sawgrass Point in the Baton Rouge submarket of Gonzales. Caleb Marten of KeyBank Real Estate Capital arranged acquisition financing for both transactions. Mike Kemether of Cushman & Wakefield and Larry Schedler, Cheryl Short and Christian Schedler of Larry G. Schedler & Associates Inc. were the brokers in the Canal 1535 transaction. Chad Rigby and Saban Sellers of Stirling Investment Advisors and Telly Fathaly of Walker & Dunlop were the brokers in the Sawgrass Point deal. The sellers and the sales prices were not disclosed. The acquisitions bring Passco’s Louisiana portfolio to nearly 1,700 units.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
12
Webinar: Inflation and Rising Interest Rates – Doom or Boom for the Seniors Housing Industry?
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  