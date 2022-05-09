Passco Acquires Two Louisiana Apartment Communities Totaling 602 Units

The properties include the 330-unit Canal 1535 in downtown New Orleans and the 272-unit Sawgrass Point (pictured) in the Baton Rouge submarket of Gonzales, La.

NEW ORLEANS AND GONZALES, LA. — California-based Passco Cos. has purchased two apartment communities in Louisiana totaling 602 units in two separate transactions. The properties include the 330-unit Canal 1535 in downtown New Orleans and the 272-unit Sawgrass Point in the Baton Rouge submarket of Gonzales. Caleb Marten of KeyBank Real Estate Capital arranged acquisition financing for both transactions. Mike Kemether of Cushman & Wakefield and Larry Schedler, Cheryl Short and Christian Schedler of Larry G. Schedler & Associates Inc. were the brokers in the Canal 1535 transaction. Chad Rigby and Saban Sellers of Stirling Investment Advisors and Telly Fathaly of Walker & Dunlop were the brokers in the Sawgrass Point deal. The sellers and the sales prices were not disclosed. The acquisitions bring Passco’s Louisiana portfolio to nearly 1,700 units.