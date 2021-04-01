Passco Cos. Divests of 389-Unit Almeria at Ocotillo Apartments in Chandler, Arizona
CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Passco Cos. has completed the disposition of Almeria at Ocotillo, an apartment community located in Chandler. A New York-based pension fund advisor acquired the property for an undisclosed price.
Built in two phases in 2014 and 2015, Almeria at Ocotillo features 389 apartments, two swimming pools, two clubhouses, two fitness centers with yoga studios, outside dining areas with gas barbecue grills, a children’s playground and splash pad, and a pet park.
Tyler Anderson, Sean Cunningham, Asher Gunter and Matt Pesch of CBRE’s Phoenix Multifamily Institutional Properties represented the seller in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.