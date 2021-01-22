Passco Purchases Newly Built Multifamily Community Near Atlanta for $65M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

GAINESVILLE, GA. — Passco Cos. has purchased The Mill at New Holland, a 284-unit multifamily community in Gainesville, for $65 million. The property offers studio to three-bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and nine-foot ceilings. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, pool, outdoor grilling area, club room and a dog park. The asset is situated at 1000 New Holland Way NE, 56 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. The seller, Mesa Capital Partners, delivered the community in 2020. According to Apartments.com, rental rates at The Mill at New Holland range from $1,099 for a studio apartment to $1,812 for a three-bedroom unit.