Passco Purchases Two Multifamily Properties in Baton Rouge Totaling 552 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Louisiana, Multifamily, Southeast

Located at 3476 Sweetwater Blvd., Sweetwater Apartments is situated within Addis, a suburb about 9.2 miles west of Baton Rouge. The property is also located 9.6 miles from LSU.

BATON ROUGE AND ADDIS, LA. — Passco Cos., an Irvine, Calif.-based commercial real estate company, has purchased two multifamily communities in Baton Rouge totaling 552 units. The properties include Tapestry Long Farm and Sweetwater Apartments. The sales price was not disclosed. Arlington Properties will manage both properties moving forward.

Passco acquired 276-unit Tapestry Long Farm from the property’s developer, Birmingham, Ala.-based Arlington Properties. Mike Kemether and Larry Schedler of Cushman & Wakefield represented Passco and the seller in the transaction. Tapestry Long Farm features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities include a fitness center, business center, auto car center, pet park and grooming station, sports pub, swimming pool and a yoga and spin studio.

Located at 16333 Columns Way, Tapestry Long Farm is situated within Long Farm Village, a 235-acre master planned development with residential, retail and office space. Built in 2017, the property is situated 12.8 miles from Louisiana State University (LSU).

Hammond, La.-based Stoa Group sold the 276-unit Sweetwater Apartment Homes. Jeffery Glassover and Matthew Raitz of Glassover & Raitz LLC represented the buyer and seller in the transaction. Sweetwater offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with interior features including stainless steel appliances, faux-wood blinds, full-sized washer and dryer units and pendant lighting. Community amenities include a lighted walking trail, pool, car wash and vacuum station, game room, dog park and a resident coffee bar.

