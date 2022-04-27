Passman Group Brokers $6.7M Sale of Beverlywood Plaza in Los Angeles

Beverly Robertson Veterinary Clinic and Beverlywood Market are tenants at the 9,500-squaref-foot Beverlywood Plaza in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — The Passman Group has arranged the sale of Beverlywood Plaza, a shopping center located in Beverlywood, a neighborhood in the Westside region of Los Angeles. The property traded for $6.7 million, or $710 per square foot. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Situated on a 13,500-square-foot lot, the property features 9,500 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Beverly Robertson Veterinary Clinic and Beverlywood Market.

David Passman, Marc Pakravan and Michael Navi of The Passman Group represented the seller in the deal.