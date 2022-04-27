REBusinessOnline

Passman Group Brokers $6.7M Sale of Beverlywood Plaza in Los Angeles

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Beverlywood-Plaza-Los-Angeles-CA

Beverly Robertson Veterinary Clinic and Beverlywood Market are tenants at the 9,500-squaref-foot Beverlywood Plaza in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — The Passman Group has arranged the sale of Beverlywood Plaza, a shopping center located in Beverlywood, a neighborhood in the Westside region of Los Angeles. The property traded for $6.7 million, or $710 per square foot. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Situated on a 13,500-square-foot lot, the property features 9,500 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Beverly Robertson Veterinary Clinic and Beverlywood Market.

David Passman, Marc Pakravan and Michael Navi of The Passman Group represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  