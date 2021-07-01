Pastakia & Associates Acquires South Lake Union Multifamily Development Site in Seattle for $10.2M

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Located at 1405 Dexter Ave. North in Seattle, the eight-story multifamily property will feature 160 apartments.

SEATTLE — Pastakia & Associates has purchased a development site located at 1405 Dexter Ave. North in Seattle’s South Lake Union area for $10.2 million. The buyer has finalized entitlements and permitting for an eight-story apartment project on the site. The community will feature 160 units and a 62-stall parking structure.

Dylan Simon, Jerrid Anderson and Matt Laird of The Simon and Anderson Team, a multifamily investment team based in Kidder Mathews’ Seattle headquarters, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.