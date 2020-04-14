Patagon Ventures Acquires 29,994 SF Property in Philadelphia for Self-Storage Redevelopment Project

PHILADELPHIA — Patagon Ventures LLC, a Utah-based developer and investment firm, has acquired a 29,994-square-foot industrial building located at 533 E. Hunting Park Ave in Philadelphia for $1.6 million. Patagon plans to redevelop the property as a self-storage facility. A construction timeline was not released. Jason Ostrach and Chris Pennington of Binswanger Commercial Real Estate Services represented Patagon in the transaction. Tony Rod of The Flynn Co. represented the seller, SBG Real Estate LLC.