Sundance-Milton-WA
Sudance in Milton, Wash., features 105 apartments, a pool, hot tub, community picnic area with barbecue grills, a playground and 24 detached garages.
Pathfinder Partners Acquires 105-Unit Sundance Multifamily Community in Milton, Washington

by Amy Works

MILTON, WASH. — San Diego-based Pathfinder Partners has purchased Sundance, a 105-unit apartment property in Milton, a suburb south of Seattle, from SEB Inc. The purchase price was $28.1 million, or $268,000 per unit.

Located at 210 27th Ave., Sundance offers 18 one-bedroom/one-bath units, 42 two-bedroom/one-bath units, 24 two-bedroom/two-bath units and 21 three-bedroom/two-bath units ranging from 725 square feet to 1,160 square feet spread around nine three-story residential buildings.

Units include washers/dryers, nine- and 10-foot ceilings on the upper floors, electric fireplaces, private decks or patios and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a pool, hot tub, community picnic area with barbecue grills, a playground and 24 detached garages, as well as a community building with a clubhouse, leasing office and fitness center.

