Pathfinder Partners Buys Highlands at Red Hawk Apartment Community Near Denver for $18.2M

Highlands at Red Hawk in Castle Rock, Colo., features 56 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center, game room, coffee bar and barbecue/picnic area.

CASTLE ROCK, COLO. — San Diego-based Pathfinder Partners has purchased Highlands at Red Hawk, a multifamily property located in Castle Rock, a suburb south of Denver. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $18.2 million.

Constructed in 2017, Highlands at Red Hawk features 56 apartments in a breakdown of 16 one-bedroom/one-bath, 10 two-bedroom/one-bath, 22 two-bedroom/two-bath and eight three-bedroom/two-units. Each unit includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, in-unit washers/dryers and fireplaces. Community amenities include fob-entry access, a community pool, fitness center, game room, coffee bar and barbecue/picnic area.

Highlands at Red Hawk is Pathfinder’s 11th Colorado acquisition and sixth apartment property for its Pathfinder Pacific Fund that launched earlier this year.