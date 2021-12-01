Pathfinder Partners Sells Hadley Apartments in Thornton, Colorado for $38.5M
THORNTON, COLO. — San Diego-based Pathfinder Partners has completed the disposition of Hadley Apartments, a multifamily community located in Thornton. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $38.5 million. Andy Hellman and Justin Hunt of CBRE’s Denver office brokered the transaction.
Situated nine miles north of downtown Denver, Hadley Apartments features 140 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floorplans averaging 760 square feet. Community amenities include a clubhouse, yoga area, dog park and pool. Since purchasing the property in 2017, Pathfinder has installed new flooring, cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new paint, finishes and fixtures.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.