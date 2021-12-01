Pathfinder Partners Sells Hadley Apartments in Thornton, Colorado for $38.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Hadley Apartments in Thornton, Colo., features 140 units, a swimming pool, dog park and clubhouse.

THORNTON, COLO. — San Diego-based Pathfinder Partners has completed the disposition of Hadley Apartments, a multifamily community located in Thornton. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $38.5 million. Andy Hellman and Justin Hunt of CBRE’s Denver office brokered the transaction.

Situated nine miles north of downtown Denver, Hadley Apartments features 140 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floorplans averaging 760 square feet. Community amenities include a clubhouse, yoga area, dog park and pool. Since purchasing the property in 2017, Pathfinder has installed new flooring, cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new paint, finishes and fixtures.