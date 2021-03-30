Pathfinders Partners Buys FortyOne 11 Apartments in Portland for $27.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

PORTLAND, ORE. — San Diego-based Pathfinder Partners has completed the acquisition of FortyOne 11 Apartments, a multifamily property in northeast Portland. An undisclosed seller sold the property for $27.4 million.

FortyOne 11 features 112 apartments and was 76 percent occupied at the time of sale.

The investment was made from Pathfinder Partners Opportunity Fund VIII, which was raised in 2020 to make opportunistic multifamily investments. Pathfinder Fund VIII also invests in Seattle, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix and Denver.