PathGroup Signs 126,596 SF Office, Lab Lease in Coppell, Texas

COPPELL, TEXAS — Nashville-based medical consulting firm PathGroup has signed a 126,596-square-foot lease to occupy the entirety of 121 Corporate Center, an office and laboratory building in Coppell, located near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Dean Collins, Mark Collins, Jason Dodson, Michael Sessa and Jack Keenan of Cushman & Wakefield represented PathGroup in the lease negotiations. Nathan Durham and Duane Henley of Newmark represented the landlord, a partnership between Blackstone and Link Logistics Real Estate.