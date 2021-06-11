Pathway to Living Partners with Welltower to Acquire, Manage 1,105-Unit Seniors Housing Portfolio

ILLINOIS AND OHIO — Pathway to Living, the seniors housing platform of Chicago-based Waterton, has partnered with healthcare REIT Welltower Inc. to manage and modernize a 22-property seniors housing portfolio across Illinois and Ohio. In addition to its day-to-day role as operator, Pathway to Living will serve as a minority investor in the 1,105-unit portfolio. The partnership represents an opportunity for Pathway to Living to expand into the Ohio market and grow its existing footprint in the Midwest region.

The portfolio consists of a mix of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities. Renovation plans include refreshing common areas and addressing deferred maintenance. Additionally, several communities will receive infrastructure updates to improve aging sidewalks, parking lots and mechanical systems. As of Dec. 31, Pathway to Living’s portfolio spanned nearly 2,800 units across 29 properties in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.