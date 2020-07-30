Patients Choice Medical Signs 10,186 SF Industrial Lease in Rolling Meadows, Illinois

ROLLING MEADOWS, ILL. — Patients Choice Medical has signed a 10,186-square-foot industrial lease at 3601 Edison Place in Rolling Meadows, about 30 miles northwest of Chicago. Rick Anesi of Lee & Associates represented the owner, Otto Holdings. Tom Callahan of Chicagoland Commercial represented the tenant, which is a medical equipment supplier based in Arlington Heights that is expanding operations.