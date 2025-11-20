Patrinely, Dune Real Estate Sell 93,575 SF Warehouse in Menifee, California

MENIFEE, CALIF. — Patrinely, in partnership with affiliates of Dune Real Estate Partners, has completed the sale of a newly constructed warehouse building at Gateway at Menifee, a logistics campus at the intersection of I-215 and Scott Road in Menifee. Located at 33580 Zeiders Road, the property offers 93,575 square feet of Class A industrial space.

The remaining two available buildings total 450,540 square feet (229,934 square feet and 220,606 square feet) and feature 36-foot clear heights, 81 total dock-high doors and 185-foot truck court depths each. Patrinely developed the project. Eloy Covarrubias, Joe Werdein, Rob Gunness and Garry Jenkins of CBRE are handling leasing and sales under the direction of Phillip Moore and Dennis Tarro of Patrinely.