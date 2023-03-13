Patrinely Group Buys Industrial Development Site in Menifee, California for $61M

Scott Road Commerce Center’s Phase II is a large-scale, fully entitled, 33.8-acre development site in Menifee, California. The site is entitled for 544,115 square feet of Class A industrial product.

MENIFEE, CALIF. — Patrinely Group has purchased Scott Road Commerce Center’s Phase II, a large-scale, fully entitled, 33.8-acre development site in Menifee, for $61 million.

The site is entitled for 544,115 square feet of Class A industrial product. Phase II will feature Buildings 3, 4 and 5 at 33520, 33580 and 33540 Zeiders Road. Part of an expansive five-building development totaling 701,262 square feet, Phase II is situated just north of the Murrieta and Temecula submarkets, immediately off the Scott Road and I-215 interchange.

The project is the city’s first Class A industrial development since 2018, according to the buyer. The sales team included Michael Kendall, Gian Bruno and Kenny Patricia of Colliers’ Western Region Industrial Capital Markets Group; fellow Colliers industrial experts Joey Jones and Tucker Hohenstein; and Lee & Associates’ Gordon Mize. Kendall also exclusively listed the property and represented the seller, Jupiter Holdings, in the transaction.