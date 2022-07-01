REBusinessOnline

Patrinely Group, Dune Real Estate Partners Break Ground on 484,000 SF Office Tower in Downtown Bellevue

FOUR106-Bellevue-WA

Located in downtown Bellevue, the 21-story FOUR106 will feature 484,000 square feet of office space and 6,500 square feet of street-level retail space.

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Patrinely Group, in partnership with affiliates of Dune Real Estate Partners, has broken ground on FOUR106, an office tower in downtown Bellevue. The 21-story building will feature approximately 484,000 rentable square feet of office space with average floor plate sizes of 24,000 rentable square feet, along with 6,500 square feet of street-level retail space.

FOUR106 will feature a fully equipped fitness center with shower and locker facilities, hands-free entries, delivery dispatch, hands-free elevators and hands-free restrooms. The project is designed to meet LEED Gold standards for core and shell.

The project team includes CollinsWoerman, Mortenson Construction, DCI and Gensler. Paul Sweeney, Jason Furr and Colin Tanigawa of The Broderick Group are leasing FOUR106 on behalf of Patriney Group and Dune.

