Patrinely Group Signs Three New Office Tenants at City Place 1 in Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Patrinely Group, in a joint venture with USAA Reeal Estate and CDC Houston, has signed three new office tenants to leases at City Place 1, a 149,500-square-foot office building in Houston. Orion Engineered Carbons leased 10,589 square feet on the third floor. Chemicals provider Evonik Industries inked a deal for 9,617 square feet on the fifth floor, an educational design firm Huckabee & Associates committed to 6,503 square feet on the first floor. Brett Blanchard of CBRE represented Orion in the lease negotiations, while William Padon of CBRE represented Evonik Industries. Anya Marmuscak of JLL represented Huckabee & Associates. Chrissy Wilson and Matt Pruitt of JLL, along with Phillip Moore and Dennis Tarro of Patrinely Group, represented the landlord in each deal. All three users expect to move in before the end of the year.

