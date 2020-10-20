REBusinessOnline

Patrinely Group Tops Out 440,000 SF Office Project for HPE in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Hewlett-Packard-Enterprise-Houston

Hewlett Packard Enterprise's new building at Springwoods Village in Houston totals 440,000 square feet.

HOUSTON — Patrinely Group, in a joint venture with USAA Real Estate and CDC Houston, has topped out the new 440,000-square-foot office building for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in North Houston. The building, construction of which began earlier this year, is located within the 2,000-acre Springwoods Village development and is expected to be complete in spring 2022. Amenities include a fitness center, café, kitchen, pharmacy, laboratory and office space, and a large central courtyard with a multi-use basketball pavilion, fitness/yoga lawn, water features, outdoor tables and open green space.

