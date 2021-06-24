Patrinely Group, USAA Sell 128,990 SF Office Building in North Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — A joint venture between Patrinely Group and USAA Real Estate has sold Aspen Lake Three, a 128,990-square-foot office building in North Austin’s Lakeline neighborhood. Completed in May, the four-story building was fully preleased to Q2 Holdings, a provider of cloud-based software for the banking industry, at the time of sale. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.
