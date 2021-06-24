Patrinely Group, USAA Sell 128,990 SF Office Building in North Austin

Aspen Lake Three in Austin totals 128,990 square feet. The property was completed in May of this year.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A joint venture between Patrinely Group and USAA Real Estate has sold Aspen Lake Three, a 128,990-square-foot office building in North Austin’s Lakeline neighborhood. Completed in May, the four-story building was fully preleased to Q2 Holdings, a provider of cloud-based software for the banking industry, at the time of sale. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.