Patrinely Group, USAA Sell 266-Unit Folio West Apartments in Houston to Middle Street Partners

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Folio West Apartments in Houston totals 266 units. The property was built in 2017.

HOUSTON — A joint venture between locally based developer Patrinely Group and USAA Real Estate has sold Folio West, a 266-unit apartment community in Houston’s Westchase neighborhood. The joint venture developed the property in 2017. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, game room, 24-hour fitness center, business center and a clubhouse with a catering kitchen. South Carolina-based Middle Street Partners purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Dustin Selzer, Matt Kafka and Jett Lucia of JLL brokered the deal.