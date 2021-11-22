REBusinessOnline

Patrinely Group, USAA Sell 266-Unit Folio West Apartments in Houston to Middle Street Partners

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Folio-West-Apartments-Houston

Folio West Apartments in Houston totals 266 units. The property was built in 2017.

HOUSTON — A joint venture between locally based developer Patrinely Group and USAA Real Estate has sold Folio West, a 266-unit apartment community in Houston’s Westchase neighborhood. The joint venture developed the property in 2017. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, game room, 24-hour fitness center, business center and a clubhouse with a catering kitchen. South Carolina-based Middle Street Partners purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Dustin Selzer, Matt Kafka and Jett Lucia of JLL brokered the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  