Thursday, February 1, 2024
Airfield-130-Austin
Airfield 130, a new industrial project in Austin, will consist of 439,000 square feet across four buildings on a 34.5-acre site.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Patrinely, Realterm Break Ground on 439,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in South Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between two development and investment firms, Houston-based Patrinely and Annapolis-based Realterm, has broken ground on Airfield 130, a 439,000-square-foot speculative industrial project in Austin. The development will consist of four buildings ranging in size from 75,000 to 150,000 square feet on a 34.5-acre site on the city’s south side. Each building at Airfield 130 will feature 32-foot clear heights, 190-foot truck court depths, and the project will have a total of 129 dock-high doors. Catamount Constructors is the general contractor for the project, which is slated for an early 2025 delivery. KBC Advisors has been appointed as the leasing agent.

