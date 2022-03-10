Patrinely, USAA Begin Renovations at 263,000 SF Office, Retail Center in Metro Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Office, Retail, Southeast

Located at 1 Alhambra Plaza, Columbus Center is situated 5.3 miles from downtown Miami, 3.1 miles from the University of Miami and 4.7 miles from the Miami International Airport.

CORAL GABLES, FLA. — Patrinely Group has begun renovations at Columbus Center, a 263,000-square-foot office and retail complex in Coral Gables. USAA Real Estate, Columbus Center’s majority owner, has partnered up with Patrinely Group to remodel the building’s common areas.

Renovations will include updating the front entrance and main lobby, activating the outdoor terrace and modernizing the conference centers. Patrinely Group assumed property management operations at the property in 2020. The firm also oversees leasing at the property, along with Maggie Kurtz, Kevin Gonzalez and Jake Freeman of CBRE.

Located at 1 Alhambra Plaza, Columbus Center is situated 5.3 miles from downtown Miami, 3.1 miles from the University of Miami and 4.7 miles from the Miami International Airport. The property is also situated 11.9 miles from Miami Beach.