Patriot Aluminum Buys 45,000 SF Industrial Building in Seaford, Delaware

SEAFORD, DEL. — Patriot Aluminum has purchased a 45,000-square-foot industrial building in Seaford, located in the central part of Delaware. The fencing manufacturer plans to relocate from Maryland and to invest about $4.8 million in equipping and building out its new space on Whitehurst Drive, which is being upgraded to support production, assembly and distribution uses. The company, which also plans to fabricate its own products at the site, expects to hire 19 additional people in addition to the 20 jobs coming from Maryland.