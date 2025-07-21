Monday, July 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsDelawareIndustrialNortheast

Patriot Aluminum Buys 45,000 SF Industrial Building in Seaford, Delaware

by Taylor Williams

SEAFORD, DEL. — Patriot Aluminum has purchased a 45,000-square-foot industrial building in Seaford, located in the central part of Delaware. The fencing manufacturer plans to relocate from Maryland and to invest about $4.8 million in equipping and building out its new space on Whitehurst Drive, which is being upgraded to support production, assembly and distribution uses. The company, which also plans to fabricate its own products at the site, expects to hire 19 additional people in addition to the 20 jobs coming from Maryland.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 200,000 SF Office Building...

Woodside Health Buys 126,059 SF Medical Office Building...

BNE Real Estate Completes 205-Unit Multifamily Project in...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 116-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Davis Cos., Eloise Capital Begins Leasing 97-Unit Apartment...

Jacobson Properties Arranges Sale of 25,648 SF Healthcare...

CBRE Negotiates $25.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

Stellar Senior Living Acquires 152-Unit Community in Marana,...

Lee & Associates Arranges $3.2M Sale of Warehouse...