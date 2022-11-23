Patriot Real Estate Holdings Buys 110,974 SF Marnell Corporate Center Office Building in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Nevada, Office, Western

Marnell Corporate Center (MCC5) in Las Vegas offers 110,974 square feet of multi-tenant office space.

LAS VEGAS — Nashville, Tenn.-based Patriot Real Estate Holdings has purchased Marnell Corporate Center V (MCC5), a five-story, Class A office building within Marnell Corporate Center in Las Vegas. The name of the seller and acquisition price were not released.

Located at 6720 Via Austi Parkway, the asset features 110,974 square feet of multi-tenant office space. The building was constructed in 2007.

Patriot Real Estate acquired MCC3, a 71,378-square-foot office building, and MCC4, a 93,702-square-foot office building, from Dornin Investment Group in summer 2022 and spring 2018, respectively. The Marnell Corporate Center is a seven-building, 736,000-square-foot, Class A, master-planned business campus.

Marlene Fujita Winkel, Rick Reeder, Brad Tecca, Emily Brun and Alex Casingal of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.