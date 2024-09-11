Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LUMEN | Legacy Park in Davenport, Fla., will feature a resort-style pool, fitness center and community spaces.
DevelopmentFloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Patterson Arranges Construction Financing for Multifamily Development in Metro Orlando

by John Nelson

DAVENPORT, FLA. — Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the development of LUMEN | Legacy Park, a 219-unit apartment development in the Orlando suburb of Davenport. Trustmark National Bank and BankUnited provided the funding to the borrowers, Red Clay Development Partners and Atlantic Residential.

LUMEN | Legacy Park will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a resort-style pool, fitness center and community spaces. The construction timeline was not disclosed.

You may also like

Extended Stay Suites America Opens 100-Room Hotel in...

TruCore Purchases 96,000 SF Industrial Facility in Birmingham

CenterSquare Buys 43,044 SF Retail Center in Charlotte

Largo Capital Arranges $11.6M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

MassDevelopment Provides $7.5M Bond Financing for Affordable Housing...

Michaels, Brinshore Receive Approval from Chicago Plan Commission...

National Cattle Congress to Redevelop Historic Fair Grounds...

Hunt Capital Partners Provides $13M in LIHTC Financing...

JLL Arranges JV Equity for $95M Acquisition of...