Patterson Arranges Construction Financing for Multifamily Development in Metro Orlando

DAVENPORT, FLA. — Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the development of LUMEN | Legacy Park, a 219-unit apartment development in the Orlando suburb of Davenport. Trustmark National Bank and BankUnited provided the funding to the borrowers, Red Clay Development Partners and Atlantic Residential.

LUMEN | Legacy Park will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a resort-style pool, fitness center and community spaces. The construction timeline was not disclosed.