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The-Westermark-Sugar-Land-Texas
A tentative completion date for The Westermark, a new multifamily project in Sugar Land, Texas, was not announced.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyTexas

Patterson Arranges Construction Loan for 165-Unit Multifamily Project in Sugar Land, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group, a regional financial intermediary has arranged a construction loan for The Westermark, a 165-unit multifamily project that will be located in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land. The amount was not disclosed. The Westermark will consist of two five-story buildings that will house studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, resident lounge and coworking space. Wintrust Commercial Real Estate provided the loan to the developer, Elm Real Estate Group, which is an affiliate of Indianapolis-based KCG Cos.

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